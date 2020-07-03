A burglary has sparked a reward to find out who destroyed a door and stole fireworks from a business between Longview and Hallsville.
Employees at the Fireworks Express stand on 6035 U.S. 80 in Longview near Trinity Industries arrived Friday morning to see hinges sawed or cut off the steel door and around $4,000 in fireworks stolen.
Despite the theft, the business was open Friday and customers still supported the stand even with some inventory missing.
The owners of Fireworks Express, Frank and Deborah Kirby, are offering a $500 reward to anyone who can give information to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office to help with an arrest and conviction.
Manager Steven Briggs said the crime took place as the business prepared for the busiest day of the year.
"When we arrived we were shocked that someone would do this, especially during times like this," he said. "And it happened on one of our busiest days, which is unfortunate.
"I've been working for them for 10 years, I've never had this happen before. They came in and made sure we had all the fireworks we needed today, and we are taking additional security measures to make sure it doesn't happen again."
With fireworks shows being canceled in the last 24 hours because of increased COVID-19 numbers and families being isolated in their homes, Briggs has seen more customers.
"A lot of people have been quarantined at home, and now they have an opportunity to do things with their family and they are taking advantage of it," Briggs said. "Customers who may have spent $30 to $40 are spending up to $200."
However, he's still upset to see the damage, which was fixed so the business could open.
"Just the thoughts of the unknown is concerning, I would love to know who did it. At the end of the day, it's money they stole," Briggs added.
The business is open today.