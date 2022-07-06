Workers were busy Wednesday putting the finishing touches on a new exterior paint job at Longview City Hall on West Cotton Street.
Facility Services employees assess each city building on a yearly basis for exterior deficiencies that require attention the following year, according to Longview spokesman Richard Yeakley. Multiple facilities required exterior pressure washing, Yeakley said, and after the cleaning had been completed, officials decided City Hall needed fresh paint.
Yeakley said city records are unclear if the West Cotton building has ever been repainted.
LaBay Painting of Longview was awarded the contract for the project at a cost of $5,985.