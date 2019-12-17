Some Longview ISD teachers could make up to an extra $32,000 in incentive pay in the next school year in a state-funded program the district is considering joining.
John York, director of elementary education for the district, presented the Teacher Incentive Allotment program to the Longview ISD board of trustees Monday at their regular board meeting.
The Texas Education Agency program is a result of House Bill 3, passed this year by the 86th Legislature. The legislation, also known as the school finance bill, provided school districts with an influx of funds, some of which were earmarked for teacher salary increases.
York said he has been serving on a committee at the state level to provide input on teacher incentive pay.
The district will submit a letter of intent to TEA to apply for the program by Jan. 24. If approved for the program, the board will vote on whether it will join.
Longview ISD already has one incentive program: Longview Incentive for Teachers. Teachers who work with low socioeconomic students in core areas such as English, science, math and history get rewarded for improving performance in the classroom.
York later said the decision on whether the district will keep LIFT and also join the Teacher Incentive Allotment program has not been made.
The goal of the Teacher Incentive Allotment program is to give the state’s top teachers a realistic path to a $100,000 annual salary, York told trustees. It also aims to help school districts keep its most effective teachers in the classroom.
He said the state wants to reward teachers for teaching the “most challenging students” and the “most challenging campuses.”
“Traditionally, if you wanted to move up in salary, you moved into administration,” York said. “But this is a way to keep our most talented people in the classroom serving our most needy students, our most at-risk students, to get them where they need to be. That is the goal at the state level for the Teacher Incentive Allotment.”
The allotment has three designations: recognized, exemplary and master.
York said those at the recognized level can earn between an extra $3,000 and $9,000. Teachers at exemplary could get an extra $6,000 to $18,000, and teachers at the top level can make between $12,000 and $32,000 extra.
The range in amounts is based on poverty levels of the students taught, and whether the district is rural or urban, York said. Teachers will be observed, and student performance will be monitored to decide designations.
According to TEA’s website, the agency will provide technical assistance on teacher appraisal and student growth measures.
The district would be responsible for creating a designation system to use with input from stakeholders, for deciding which teacher observation and student performance measures it would use and determining whether it would add to its designation system beyond observation.
According to TEA, the state will set performance and validity standards for teacher designations to help ensure a possibility that all teachers could earn a designation. The state also will approve district designation systems and monitor the quality and fairness of the systems.
York said Longview ISD is one of fewer than 10 schools in a group deemed ready for the program. The district’s LIFT program shows it can be part of the Teacher Incentive Allotment because of the similarities, he said.
“With the LIFT program, we have been paying teachers for effectiveness in the classroom over the last several years,” he said. “What that has done for Longview ISD, that has put us at the forefront. I’m talking, we’re at the cutting edge of where we need to be.”