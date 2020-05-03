Sha'Kimbreya Williams loves art, and she now has a new set of paints and canvases thanks to a woman who "adopted" the Pine Tree High School senior on Facebook.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic caused schools to close and seniors to lose the last few months of their time in high school, many adopt-a-senior Facebook groups have popped up.
Tammy Byrnes is a Longview High School parent who started a Longview Adopt a Senior Facebook group.
Byrnes said anyone can join the group and can post photos of the senior they want adopted with information about their school activities, hobbies and interests. Once a senior is posted, someone can adopt him or her and send gifts, gift cards or letters.
"The goal in the beginning was to hope everyone got adopted, and now we hope everyone gets adopted a couple times," she said. "We hope they keep getting celebrated at least to their graduation day."
Byrnes said her son, Colby, was adopted and received candy and chocolate-covered strawberries.
"They’re so sad right now," Tammy Byrnes said. "So when you do see them smile, it makes it worth it. I think it makes the kids feel better, and the moms I’ve talked to I know it makes them feel better because it makes them smile."
Williams plays softball and is a cheerleader at Pine Tree. She enjoys art and photography and attending Miracle Tabernacle Church.
After high school, Williams plans to finish her basic courses at Kilgore College or Panola College for nursing. She said she then wants to transfer to the University of Houston and eventually become a pediatric surgeon.
Williams said the woman who adopted her also sent her a card and wrote her an encouraging letter.
"It made me feel really special," she said. "It made me feel like other people in my family outside the world care about what’s going on and how it’s affecting the seniors. It just kind of gave me hope to keep going no matter what happens."
Another Pine Tree senior adopted in the group is Mackenzie Hedgecock. She played on the varsity soccer team all four years of high school and is in Z-Club, the high school chapter of the Zonta Club that is a women's service organization.
Hedgecock plans to major in nursing at Northwestern State University.
She said her preschool teacher, Shannon Martin, adopted her.
"It’s very sweet, because as you grow up and you go through 12 years of school, not everyone remembers every teacher they had, and that she remembered me made me feel acknowledged, especially with everything going on," Hedgecock said. "It’s just been a huge shift in my routine, and it’s just great to feel relevant and that even with all this going on I’m still loved and appreciated."
Hedgecock said the end of her senior year has been a unique experience, but there still have been positive outcomes.
"The way everyone in our community is coming together, and the seniors are still communicating and still wanting to eventually see each other one more time before we part ways, I just feel like it’s brought everyone a lot closer," she said.
To adopt a senior, search "Longview adopt a senior 2020" on Facebook.