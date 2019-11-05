Shelia Faggans told the Texas Oncology Foundation a year ago that she wasn't organizing another 5K fundraiser — but she did, anyway.
Faggans presented the foundation with a $3,400 donation Tuesday from Caring Hearts of Gladewater, an organization of nine women who have supported their community for nearly 14 years. Nine of those years, they've raised funds for the Texas Oncology Foundation.
The donation Tuesday came from the annual 5K run/walk and candlelight vigil held Oct. 26 at Lake Gladewater, as well as a raffle and a coin toss.
"On the coin toss, I made $890 on it selling tickets," Faggans said.
She began raising money for Texas Oncology after her aunt Mary Sanders needed cancer treatment. Since then, two other aunts also needed Texas Oncology's services, along with her stepfather, who received chemotherapy and radiation there.
"And then my mother found out that she had cancer," Faggans said, "and she would have been coming here, but she didn’t make it."
She's raised nearly $5,000 for the foundation over the past two years alone, but neither she nor Texas Oncology administrative assistant Norma Whitehurst knew offhand how much Faggans and Caring Hearts have given for cancer treatment and research.
"The fact that they would go out and do this every year. … How many people do that?" Whitehurst said as she looked at Faggans inside the community room of Texas Oncology-Longview Center on Tuesday.
"The work involved in doing that is just incredible," Whitehurst said. "People don’t realize how hard it is to put all of that together. It takes a lot of time, a lot of coordination and a lot of organization, and it’s really nice to have people to help you, and oftentimes you don’t have it."
Caring Hearts doesn't just support cancer research, Faggans and another member, Ann Clay, said.
The organization gathered 1,500 canned goods during a recent food drive to support Gladewater Manna House. It's also held a back-to-school drive, and its help for seniors included paying the bill for a resident's natural gas utility to be turned back on after they lost gas and electric power when a tree recently fell on their house.
Other members of Caring Hearts are Earnestine Hawkins, Janice Wady, Kim Gordon, Pam Webb, Sandra Smith, Teresa Gordon and Vabbie Fortson. The group organized on Nov. 29, 2005.
"If you need help, you contact somebody in the organization, and if the organization knows you need help, we help you the best we can," Clay said. "Basically, it’s just a joy to be able to help people and see somebody else smile."
Organizing 5Ks might be in Faggans' past, she said, but helping others won't stop for her or Caring Hearts.
"We’ve got to do something," she said sitting beside a large check made out to the foundation. "This is the least we can do."