Construction is expected to begin in July on the first road project in the city’s 2018 bond package, with work underway on other bond projects around the city.
On Thursday, the Longview City Council awarded an almost $4.74 million contract to Longview Bridge and Road to reconstruct about a mile of Fairmont Street, converting it to a new concrete street with curbs, gutters and sidewalks, from H.G. Mosley Parkway to Avenue B.
It will be a “significant improvement,” Rolin McPhee, the city’s public works director, told the council, as he showed a rendering of what the street will look like versus what it looks like now, with cracks and patches where the road has been repaired.
Bids for the project were opened May 6, with East Texas Bridge submitting the only other bid. It was about $35,000 more than Longview Bridge and Road’s bid.
McPhee said the total project cost, including design, is $5.186 million. That’s about 7% less than the $5.6 million that was approved for the project in the total $104.21 million 2018 bond package, he said.
Voters considered the bond package in three pieces: $52.41 million for police and fire facilities; $27.09 million for streets and infrastructure projects; and $24.71 million for parks projects.
Fairmont Street runs in front of Pine Tree High School, and city officials said they have worked closely with the school district to develop a “detailed traffic control plan to help reduce the impact caused by the construction.”
In budget
Earlier this month, Mayor Andy Mack had asked city staff to present an update on the bond projects, saying that accountability for how the bond money is being spent was an issue that was raised during a recent City Council election.
“I want the public to know that our bond projects are all within budget as we are at this point in time,” he said. “Every dollar that was voted on will be spent where it was designed to be spent.”
Assistant Public Works Director Dwayne Archer led the council through the bond update earlier this month:
Public safety projects: $52.4M
■ New police headquarters: construction started in January, with site, utility and foundation work underway;
■ Fire Station No. 5: Construction began in September and is expected to be complete by the end of the year;
■ Fire Station No. 8: In design;
■ Police/fire training center: Bid phase; and
■ Renovation of existing police department: In design.
Street/infrastructure projects: $27.09M
■ High/Mobberly entryway: Property acquisition pending;
■ Mobberly Avenue complete street: Traffic study and design started;
■ Cotton Street streetscape: Final design started;
■ Fairmont reconstruction: Utility work started, construction starting in July; and
■ Reel Road widening: Right of way acquisition ongoing.
Parks projects: $24.71M
■ Lear Park improvements: Construction started in September; about 35% complete;
■ Parks improvements: Construction underway at McWhorter, Stamper, Womack, Lois Jackson, Spring Creek and Patterson parks, with rain delays affecting progress and additional parks in later phase;
■ Broughton Park and Recreation Center: Construction starting in July;
■ Arboretum: Completed. Archer said it “looks fantastic. It’s a great blessing to our community.”
■ Cargill/Long Park reconstruction: Bids expected in June.