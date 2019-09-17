Most East Texas colleges are seeing fewer students enrolled in the fall, with Kilgore College a big exception.
LeTourneau University in Longview had 3,150 students enroll in the fall 2019 semester. Last year, the campus had 3,175 students in the fall semester.
While East Texas Baptist University in Marshall has posted its second highest enrollment in university history, according to a written statement from the university, fall enrollment decreased.
The fall 2019 semester enrollment is 1,593. In 2018, the number was at 1,613, the highest enrollment number for the university.
Fall enrollment numbers are down at Panola College in Carthage, too. The 2019 enrollment is 2,613.
In 2018, 2,773 students enrolled in the fall semester, said Jessica Pace, director of institutional advancement.
Vice President of Student Services Don Clinton said in a written statement said the college is evaluating the data, and new initiatives will be beneficial in recruiting students.
“We now offer over 200 courses with low-cost or no-cost textbooks to help decrease our students’ cost of attending college,” Clinton said. “We also recently started a Feed the Need program, which includes a comfort closet on campus to help our students meet their basic needs while attending Panola College.”
Panola College President Greg Powell said in a written statement that the decrease in enrollment is a result of fewer full-time students enrolling.
“In general, when there is a low unemployment rate, the college-going rate sees a decline, too,” he said. “Of course, we will analyze our data in the weeks to come to see exactly where we experienced enrollment reductions.”
Toni Labeff, director of institutional effectiveness for Northeast Texas Community College in Mount Pleasant, said the preliminary fall 2019 enrollment is 3,111.
The 2018 fall semester at NTCC saw 3,129 students enrolled.
Despite decreases at other schools, Tyler Junior College broke its enrollment record for the second year in a row.
For the fall 2019 semester, 12,585 students enrolled. In 2018, that number was 12,270 students.
At Kilgore College, spokesman Chris Craddock said the fall 2019 semester has 5,594 students enrolled. In fall 2018, the college posted an enrollment of 5,274 students.
President Brenda Kays said in a written statement the college is excited about its new schedule.
“We are thrilled to have an increase in enrollment over last year, but we are more excited that so many of our students are benefiting from our new eight-week class model that accelerates student success,” she said.
At the University of Texas at Tyler, fall 2019 enrollment is at 9,810 students, with 256 at the Longview University Center, said university spokeswoman Beverley Golden.
In 2018, fall enrollment was 10,334.
The UT Tyler Health Sciences Center, however, experienced significant growth in fall 2019 with 70 students enrolled in the graduate degree programs. According to a written statement from the university, that growth is 59% higher than fall 2018, which had 44 students.
Fall enrollment numbers for Wiley College in Marshall were not available.