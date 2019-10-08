From staff reports
Two weeks after fall officially began, the temperatures to go with it have arrived in the Longview area.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Mario Valverde said the cold front that moved in Sunday will keep high temps in the 80s today and Wednesday. Another front Friday that is expected to bring storms will drop temperatures again.
Today’s low will fall to the mid-50s with a high around 80, Valverde said. On Wednesday, the low will be in the mid-60s with a high in the mid-80s. Thursday morning is expected to be in the mid-60s and warm up to the upper 80s. Highs are expected in the lower 70s and mid-60s this weekend, with lows falling to the 40s Friday and Saturday.
Longview received about .2 inches of rain Monday. For the year, Valverde said the city is above average for total rainfall at 34.91 inches, which is 5.94 inches above normal.