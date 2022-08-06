TYLER — Law enforcement agencies from across Texas joined family and friends Friday at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler to honor and remember a fallen Smith County sheriff’s deputy.
Lorenzo Bustos, 29, was killed July 29 while working a traffic stop on Texas 155 after a car driven by an intoxicated driver struck his patrol vehicle, according to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith. Bustos, who was outside, was then hit by his vehicle and pushed under it.
Bustos was remembered for his bright smile, selfless love for others, dedication to his career, and most of all, the deep love he had for his family.
His family will remember his “bigger than life personality, sense of humor, deep family commitment, and continual love. His brothers and sisters in blue will remember his moral standards, high ethics, investigative knowledge, unmatched expertise and his dedication to serving others,” Bustos’ obituary reads.
A sea of officers and loved ones filled the church Friday as they paid their respects.
Gloria Bustos, the deputy’s wife, spoke during the indoor service as she remembered her 13-year relationship with the love of her life. Together they had their children, Hunter, Emma and Jacob.
Gloria and Lorenzo met during in 2009 at Chapel Hill High School. They married in November 2011.
“My dad gave him such a hard time at first, but he didn’t care because he wanted to be with me; we were inseparable,” she said. “He was a loving father to our kids who always taught them good morals, but most importantly, he was a great husband, my best friend, my everything. We love you so much.”
Gloria remembered how she and her husband would stay up late and talk for hours, how they would sing songs together with him holding her hand and how they would dance to their favorite song, “Stand by Me” by Mickey Gilley.
Bustos started his path to a law enforcement career in 2012 working at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice as a corrections officer. He was promoted to a sergeant four years later. In 2019, he went through the East Texas Police Academy, working full-time at a prison and attending classes at night.
He went on to work for the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, then the Henderson Police Department before calling the Smith County Sheriff’s Office home. He was with the department for about five months and was on his last shift of training the night he was killed.
“He was trying to be better, trying to better the world by combating one bad guy at a time,” Gloria said. “Lorenzo left us too soon, the only thing we can do now is remember him and trust God.”
A separate outdoor service was also part of Friday's funeral.
The service consisted of a wall of honor with honor guards and uniformed law enforcement personnel from various agencies, a 21-gun salute, the playing of Taps, a flyover by a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter, flag presentation to Bustos’ wife and a final radio call.
Bustos was escorted by marked patrol vehicles to the Tyler Memorial Funeral Home after the service. The city closed several streets in order for the procession, in which loved ones, officers and members of the community lined the streets in support.