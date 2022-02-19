Dozens of people lined the shore Saturday at Teague Park pond in Longview for the annual Ricky Borden Memorial Kid Fish Derby.
Parents and other family members helped their youngsters get hooks baited and lines cast into the water.
Marina Garcia, recreation supervisor with the Longview Parks and Recreation Department, said more than 100 children were signed in just shortly after the event began.
For more than 20 years, the department in conjunction with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department have stocked the pond with trout.
Garcia said this year, more than 2,000 fish were released for the fish derby.
Texas Parks and Wildlife also provided fishing reels and bait to participants who did not bring their own, and the family of Ricky Borden donated prizes for children who caught a fish.
Kayden Spruiell, 9, said his favorite part of fishing was getting the prizes.
Caleb Orban, 11, who has been working on a merit badge for fishing in his church youth group, agreed about the prizes but said he also enjoyed releasing the “slimy fish” back in the water.
Garcia said she hoped the event would help children develop a love of the outdoors and provide an opportunity to spend quality time with family.
“This is a really good opportunity,” she said, “for families to get out and do something fun and productive outside.”