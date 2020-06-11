The family who made it possible for Longview’s Fourth of July fireworks show to continue this year saw it as an opportunity to bring “joy” to East Texas during a difficult time.
The Longview City Council today is set to consider formally accepting a $50,000 donation from the Jucys Hamburgers, Jucys Taco and T. Blanco’s restaurants, which consist of 13 restaurants spread across East Texas that are owned by members of the same family. Those family members are Dustin and Molly Anthony and company founder Ronny and Debbie Maxey, Miles Maxey and Meagan and Jeff Kiefer.
The past few months have been difficult, Molly Anthony said, referring to the shelter-at-home orders that temporarily shuttered some businesses and kept people at home. Restaurants, however, were able to stay open through drive-through and curbside services. The restaurateurs were grateful for how East Texans continued to support the businesses, she said, and ensuring the fireworks show continued was a way for their family to show support.
“It was a way to bring the entire community together, a way to say ‘thank you’ to East Texas for supporting us,” Anthony said. “It allowed for social distancing. And, we thought it would bring some much-needed normalcy, joy and hope in a time we are all so desperate for unity.”
The donation came after Mayor Andy Mack announced two weeks ago that the fireworks show and accompanying festival would be canceled as a safety measure and as the city faces decreased revenues because of COVID-19’s effect on the economy. The city couldn’t justify spending money on the fireworks, he said previously.
The next day, the city announced an anonymous donor had agreed to provide $50,000 for the fireworks show that will be conducted as a drive-in event designed to promote social distancing and help prevent the coronavirus from spreading.
Anthony said the family decided to step forward after seeing how upset people were on social media about the show’s cancellation.
The city initially announced the money would come from an anonymous donor, but Anthony explained that was because the family at first thought an anonymous donation might lead an effort to drum up other donors, as well.
“Then, we came together as a family and decided we would just do it,” Anthony said.
The money will pay for the fireworks and other costs associated with the event. The city still is organizing the show, and Anthony said her family is “proud to partner with the city of Longview” to produce the show, noting that city employees “will be the ones putting all the work in.”