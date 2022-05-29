The Live Out Loud Family Pride event on June 4 at Teague Park will feature music, games and a love story.
Live Out Loud began under the nonprofit organization One Love Longview as a support group for LGBTQ members of the community. One Love Longview provides a variety of services from its office at Gilmer Road and Fairmont Street, including counseling services, showers, clothing, food and assistance connecting with substance abuse rehabilitation services.
Live Out Loud is planning what Amanda Veasy, executive director of One Love Longview, described as a family friendly event featuring a DJ, water guns and water balloons, vendors and food trucks, 4-8 p.m. June 4 at Teague Park.
Also, Veasy obtained a license so she can conduct a wedding at the event. Organizers held a sort of contest to select a gay couple to marry June 4. She said earlier this week that a couple had been selected, and that the wedding would be a surprise to one-half of the couple. Leisha Kidd-Brooks, the city's environmental health manager and popular local personality, will serve as the flower girl.
"We're trying to normalize gay weddings," Veasy said.
If necessary, stand-in parents will be provided for the wedding, she said.