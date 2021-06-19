Joe Heartsill has a Father's Day gift in mind this weekend.
Heartsill, of San Angelo, and his son, Rhett Heartsill, of Fort Worth, are in Longview, each piloting a balloon in the Great Texas Balloon Race.
"The best Father's Day gift would be for him to beat me," Joe Heartsill said. "I've won a world championship in 1995, five U.S. national championships and I've won five Grand Prix championships. I don't need to win anymore. I'm satisfied."
The Heartsills are one of four pairs of fathers and sons — and one grandfather and grandson pair — competing this weekend in Longview.
Joe Heartsill got his start in ballooning in 1977. He and his wife decided to drive from San Angelo to Colorado in the fall, and they stopped overnight in Albuquerque, New Mexico. They didn't know it, but that city's well-known balloon festival was underway. Heartsill woke up to 200 balloons in the air.
"Long story short, we never made it to Colorado. We stayed in Albuquerque a couple of days," bought a balloon and took it home, Heartsill said.
It turned out being the "best thing" that could have happened to their family, because they've spent years traveling together to balloon competitions around the country and world. Both of his sons are balloon pilots, too, while his daughter and wife serve on the ground crew.
"It's great," Joe Heartsill said.
His son agreed, saying he had a "neat" childhood.
"We would spend most of our summers doing balloon events across the U.S. and internationally," Rhett Heartsill said. "It was kind of a summer balloon vacation, if you want to call it that."
He got his balloon pilot license when he was 20 and has been flying for 16 years.
His father originally was a football coach, and that "competitive" nature moved to ballooning. He learned lessons about doing his best and always being prepared from his father through ballooning.
Rhett Heartsill was competitive in tennis and track through high school, but ballooning is a different kind of sport.
"You don't have to have natural athletic ability to do it," said Rhett Heartsill, who is a geologist, describing it as a fun way to be competitive.
He and his wife have two daughters traveling with them this weekend.
"The father-son part of the weekend will be staring at the Longview map, trying to figure out how we can get first and second at this event," Rhett Heartsill said of Father's Day weekend. "Either one is good with us. We kind of fly as a team in the air. We help each other out."
A gift
Harold "Bubba" Cliver, of Dallas, was already a fixed wing pilot when he went on his first balloon ride in 1987.
"I bought a balloon that year. It was a very easy thing for me," Cilver said. "It became a family sport."
He and his son, Chris, of Houston, are competing this weekend.
"I was going to Longview when Christopher was a baby. He's been to all these races," Bubba Cliver said.
His son, however, didn't show an interested in piloting balloons at first.
That changed when he received his degree at Texas A&M University, and his father surprised him with a gift — what had been Bubba's first balloon.
"It was a total shock," Chris Cliver said, describing it as a generous gift that he wanted to treat with "diligence" and "respect." He was in graduate school at Texas A&M, and it took him about a year to earn his balloon pilot license in 2014.
Within a week of getting his license, he was competing in the race in Albuquerque.
"After I actually competed and threw the bean bag in the target, I was hooked," Chris Cliver said.
Ballooning has been a "huge blessing," he said, because it brings his family together.
"It's been really special to be able to fly alongside him," Chris Cliver said, adding that it doesn't matter if they get first or last place. They're a father-son team, he said.
Bubba Cliver flies airplanes as a job and competes in fixed-wing aviation competitions.
"I actually find it much more difficult to compete in the sport of ballooning than I do in aviation," he said. "To me, ballooning pulls on every skill I have, and you still never really master it. It's always got something to teach you."
Any father, he said, as his children grow up, looks for common interests, ways to connect with them. He and his son love balloons and baseball.
"When your children become adults, you just want to spend time with them," Bubba Cliver said.
Other father and son pilots competing at this Great Texas Balloon Race this weekend are Gary Heavin and Brandon Heavin and Al Nels and Andrew Nels. Pat Harwell and his grandson, Duncan Hernandez, also are competing.