Longview nursing home Whispering Pines Lodge has identified multiple COVID-19 cases in people associated with the facility, according to a letter provided to family members, but the nursing home has not provided more specific information publicly.
Those cases include 78-year-old Saundra Edwards, said her daughter, Longview resident Emily Mayfield. Mayfield said she was notified Monday that her mother had tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Her mother, though, is asymptomatic, Mayfield said, adding that nursing home staff members said her mother is the only person to test positive in Whispering Pines’ locked unit for dementia patients.
“I don’t blame them for her getting it,” Mayfield said, because the illness is being spread by people who aren’t showing symptoms.
It was only a matter of time before it spread to the nursing home, she said.
“I 110% think they’re doing the best they can possibly do in this circumstance,” Mayfield said.
The facility is being completely transparent about her mother’s situation, she said, but not about the complete picture of what’s taking place at Whispering Pines.
Facilities statewide are handling reporting in different ways. Gregg County last week reported six COVID-19 cases at Highland Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
The state of Texas is releasing data about nursing home facilities on a statewide basis only, without details about individual facilities, and through a mailing list to media. As of about a week ago, 282 Texas nursing homes and 85 assisted living facilities had one or more residents or staff members who had tested positive for the virus.
Texas is home to about 1,200 nursing homes and 2,000 assisted-living facilities. The Texas Tribune also reported that as of a week ago, there were 242 resident deaths in nursing homes and 61 in assisted-living facilities.
Reporting also has varied from nursing home to nursing home, with facilities in Panola County, for instance, providing daily updates about COVID-19 illnesses on their websites.
At Whispering Pines, notification to families appears to have begun on April 27 when a letter to families from administrator Marion Petersen said, “One of our previous residents tested positive for coronavirus while in the hospital. The resident was tested on day six of their hospital stay. It is unknown currently where the resident was potentially exposed, but we are taking all necessary precautions.”
The letter continued, detailing precautions the facility is taking, including: staff members wearing the recommended personal protection equipment; screening residents three times a day for COVID-19 respiratory symptoms; screening staff for symptoms when they arrive for work; practicing social distancing; cancellation of group activities, communal dining and group rehabilitation; and other measures.
A second letter April 29 said, “We have had persons associated with our facility test positive for COVID-19. We are working with the local health authority to determine a testing strategy. We have requested that all residents be considered priority one and be tested immediately. ... We have created a cohort of active cases and we are isolating those affected from the general population. A specific hall has been designated to care for these positive cases.”
The second letter describes additional steps being taken to protect residents.
Mayfield said her mother moved into Whispering Pines in August, after the death of Mayfield’s father, Max Edwards, who had been her mother’s caretaker at their home in Gladewater. They had been married 58 years, Mayfield said.
Before dementia, her mother was a “quite a character,” Mayfield said. Her parents were always together, she recalled.
“You never saw a couple more devoted to each other,” she said. “They were always holding hands.”
Her mother loved to talk, loved hearing people’s stories and, though not an educated woman, was intelligent and wise. She loved to read, Mayfield said, describing cleaning out 35 or 40 boxes of books from her parents’ home after her father died.
She said there’s rarely a day that passes without her recalling some good piece of advice her mother gave her.
“We weren’t the perfect family, but we’re a close family,” she said of her and her four siblings.
Mayfield said she hasn’t seen her mother in two months, because she went out of town for a week during spring break. When she returned, nursing homes had been closed to visitors.
Mayfield described detailed conversations she said she’s had with Whispering Pines staff members about her mother’s care now, including that the portion of the facility dedicated to COVID-19 patients is enclosed with a zip-up plastic sheeting and that nursing staff members work only in that area. Also, because her mother is a dementia patient, a staff member remains posted at the entrance to that hall to ensure she doesn’t leave.
Whispering Pines is owned by Fort Worth-based Creative Solutions in Health Care. In Longview, the company also owns Pine Tree Lodge Nursing Center and Songbird Assisted Living, according to the company’s website.
The company did not respond to questions Tuesday.