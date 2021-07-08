The Longview Animal Control team works a combination of education and enforcement to best serve residents and their pets when animal welfare situations arise.
“Naturally, the vibe when we show up is that people think we’re there to take their dog and they want you to go away,” Supervisor of Animal Control Saylor Knox said. “But if we can educate and help them out, that’s the best outcome.”
Animal Services Manager Chris Kemper said programs like the food bank program for the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center are used to help the animal control officers assist those who love their pets but are struggling with care for various reasons.
For example, those who are between jobs and cannot afford food, cat litter, etc. can be helped from the store room.
“As quick as it comes in donated, it’s going back out,” Kemper said. During the freeze in the winter, several dog houses were donated and distributed to those in need to provide shelter for their pets.
“If we run out, we’ll go out and get more,” Knox said. There are donated kennels and more to assist those in need.
Knox said he and his three officers often find themselves returning pets who escaped a yard and then help the owners fix fences. It’s not uncommon for officers to drive pets to the vet or back home when able, thanks to microchips.
The officers go to schools to educate children on animal care and safety as well.
“The kids love it and it’s one of the best places to start,” Kemper said.
“It’s cool because then they go home and educate their parents,” Knox said.
These programs are proactive, with the aim to prevent the need for enforcement and prevent further animal neglect or abuse.
Kemper said all of the officers are trained to be experts in the law, animal welfare and education on these topics.
“They are far more than ‘dog catchers,’” Kemper said.
“Really, taking a dog away, that’s the last resort,” Knox said. “We want to educate first.”
There are between 10 and 25 general animal welfare calls to the office every month, according Knox.
For the welfare calls, the dogs are most often kept outside and the reporting party wants the animal control officers to check on them.
Dogs are dependent on their owners for sustenance and care.
Lack of education on proper dog or animal care is often a contributing factor, Knox said.
“We have a mixing pot of different cultures and upbringings,” he said. “People just sometimes don't know. We do what we can to get out to schools and career days to educate.”
Some problematic situations can be worked with if the owners are willing.
“Most of the time, instead of just writing tickets, we are trying to resolve issues,” Knox said. “We try to educate before enforcement. Of course, we will do that if people continue to be negligent.”
The department has some supplies and equipment such as bowls, leads and dog houses to help those who need it.
“Ninety percent of the time, people are understanding and they just don't know or don't realize the situation,” Knox said. “Some people just don't have the means to care for that animal.”
Since summer heat and sun take up a significant part of the year in Texas, Knox said it is important for pet owners to realize how the weather affects their animals.
“The direct heat to animals outside can be deadly, especially in areas where there is no shade and not much room to move,” Knox said.
If possible, dogs should have access to as much of the yard as they can for shelter and more.
When tethering a dog, look for obstructions and make the area as clear as possible for the dog to freely move, Knox recommended.
Senate Bill 474, known as the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, would have made it illegal to tether dogs in such a way that would leave them without drinkable water, shade or shelter. It also would have banned tethering dogs with heavy chains. Governor Greg Abbott vetoed that bill among others in June.
Animal Control Officers frequently witness unsafe practices the act sought to make illegal, however, there are provisions in Longview City Code that address some these issues locally.
Knox said that having non-restrictive leads is in the city code.
“They’re required to have water, food and shelter to sustain life,” Knox said. “There is a weight limit on chains. It’s usually obvious when picked up if it’s too heavy. Leads or teachers should be on a properly fitted collar.”
According to Code of Ordinances, any area used to shelter animals must be cleaned and maintained to ensure safe, healthy conditions for the animals. Animals may not be left in unsanitary conditions.
“It shall be unlawful for any person to tether an animal at any time in a manner that unreasonably limits the dog's movements,” city code states.
A restraint unreasonably limits a dog's movements would include a collar that is pinch-type, prong-type or choke type or that is not properly fitted to the dog; a length shorter than either 5 times the length of the dog or 10 feet in length, is in unsafe condition causes injury to the dog; or exceeds 1/20th of the dog's body weight.
According to city codem it is also illegal to leave an animal in standing or parked vehicle in such a way as to endanger the animal's health or safety. This would include leaving an animal in a hot car when outside temperatures are about 75 degrees.
“Any animal control officer, police officer, or fire fighter is authorized to use reasonable force, including the breaking of a window, to remove an animal from the vehicle whenever the officer reasonably believes that the animal's health or safety is, or soon will be, endangered, and said animal shall be impounded,” code states. “An officer who removes an animal in accordance with this subsection is not liable for any resulting property damage.”
Everyday, it seems, the officers see a couple of these issues, Knox said.
Attorney and animal advocate Kelly Heitkamp said that Gregg County is proactive when it comes to animal welfare.
“I’m very impressed with the overall education of the people in the city of Longview,” she said. “But not everyone is like that.”
Heitkamp hopes for a state law that will one day help prevent abuse and neglect from happening, as well as help clear up any legal ambiguities in animal welfare law. A state law would be applicable to everyone in the state, not change at city and county lines.
She said it’s upsetting to see the calls and stories about dogs freezing, dogs chained with metal to a tree in lightning storms.
“I hear from lovely people who want nothing but protection for animals,” Heitkamp said. “It’s always baffling to me that animal work can be so difficult.”