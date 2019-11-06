Fashion designer and Longview native Brandon Maxwell will be the keynote speaker at Longview Regional Medical Center's Stars Over Longview annual awards ceremony and luncheon.
The event that honors 12 "dedicated and compassionate women" is scheduled Jan. 9 at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, according to Longview Regional. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., and the ceremony begins at noon.
The 2020 Stars Over Longview are:
Dr. Darla Baggett;
Mary Greenwaldt;
Amber Hobbs;
Jennifer Teague Jackson;
Chandalyn Lewis Jenkins;
Gay Kirkland;
Kelly Kinsey Overby;
Caryn Pepper;
Erika Rader;
Mica Sterling;
Mary Lou Stuckey; and
Melissa Sutton.
“Longview Regional’s Stars Over Longview program is unique to our community because it brings light to those who are making a difference behind the scenes,” said Libby Bryson, director of marketing for Longview Regional. “This year, more than 50 women were nominated from the community. Each nomination is a wonderful story telling of the many ways these women are helping influence the future of Longview and the women who call Longview home.”
The 12 women were selected by Longview Regional's Women's Advisory Council, which is made up of 20 local businesswomen, community volunteers and activists, according to the hospital.
“I chose to call Longview home in 1983 and have embraced this fine city since that time,” said honoree Caryn Pepper. “I have looked for opportunities to serve our beautiful community, and I am truly honored to be recognized by the LRMC Women’s Advisory Council in this way."
Maxwell, who says he was captivated by the women who passed through the boutique where his grandmother worked in Longview, studied photography at St. Edward's University in Austin before beginning a career in the fashion industry assisting stylists. He later became fashion director for musician Lady Gaga and established his own label in 2015.
“Stars Over Longview highlights the exceptional women who impact our community,” said Longview Regional CEO Casey Robertson. “This event was created so that LRMC could take time to recognize the amazing efforts of women in our community — through their time, talents and generosity of motivating others to by their service, to serve in our community.”
Ticket sales begin Monday. Individual tickets are $30, and tables of eight are available for $240. Tickets can be purchased by calling (903) 553-7400.