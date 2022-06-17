Never in his "wildest dreams" did David Howard think he would end up working alongside his daughter, Katie Jones.
Howard, 60, has worked at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview for a year, while Jones has been there the past eight years.
Howard has been an electrician by trade for almost 40 years and up until last year worked in the oil and gas industry, he said.
Jones went to nursing school at the University of Texas at Tyler and is an RN/BSN (registered nurse/bachelor of science in nursing). In 2012, before completing nursing school, she started working in the emergency room at Good Shepherd as a unit clerk.
Jones' mother was an ER nurse for almost 10 years and left the field soon after she was born.
"She tried to convince me not to go into nursing, but I wouldn't have it," Jones said of her mother.
After graduating from nursing school, Jones moved to Dallas for her residency at Baylor University Medical Center. While there, she found out her father was having health problems and that doctors were concerned he might have pancreatic cancer (his test results were negative).
Jones returned to Longview to visit her dad and realized she wanted to be closer to him.
"While I was home visiting, I looked at the job listings ... there was a position open at the (Good Shepherd) ER," Jones said.
She applied for the position and left Longview to return to Dallas on a Sunday. By Monday morning, she had heard back from Christus, which asked when she would be able to return.
Jones believed the job opportunity could be God calling her back home, so she decided to listen and "took the plunge," she said.
Jones eventually became charge nurse over the ER, and after having her son, Jameson, 2, she moved to her current role in quality management.
This past year, Howard had an opportunity to make a change in his employment and decided to check if Good Shepherd had any openings in electrical work.
"Low and behold, we did," Jones said.
Howard is part of the electrical maintenance staff and works on electric equipment throughout the hospital. That includes everything from backup generators, installation of MRI machines, air conditioning and other electrical troubleshooting, he said.
He initially was concerned about accepting the position because he didn't know if he would be a good fit for the hospital, he said. But after he acclimated to the environment, his daughter said he has become a popular member of the staff.
"My co-workers rave about him at the hospital," Jones said with a laugh. "He's gotten quite a name for himself already as the handyman, and other people have gotten to see how great he is, too."
Howard said he never predicted a career in which he worked alongside his daughter.
"It's just been a blessing — it's hard to describe. Being able to come to work and seeing my daughter and getting to eat lunch with her is pretty special to me," he said.
Jones said she considers the experience invaluable.
"We all have our professional side at work and our personal side, and getting to blend those two at work — it makes work so much a place I look forward to coming," she said.
With Father's Day right around the corner, the two said they most likely would spend time together with mom and wife Kim Howard. Jones joked that since she's started working with her dad, her mother has become jealous.
"She'll call us and ask how our day's going, and I'll say, 'Funny you should call — we're actually headed to Hot Dog Express,' " Jones said with a laugh.
"We pick on her, but she's thrilled for the both of us," Howard said.