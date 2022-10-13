A former Longview police lieutenant was arrested Wednesday on a federal charge of attempted online solicitation of a minor for sexual activity.
Seth Estes Vanover, 50, of Diana, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a federal detainer by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to online jail records.
A 52-page complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Texas lists the charge against him and details conversations on a social media app between a man, who was later identified as Vanover, and two undercover FBI agents.
The city of Longview on Thursday issued a statement that did not name the officer but said the FBI arrested a Longview "peace officer" at the police department with assistance from the department.
"After being made aware of the investigation, the employee submitted his resignation," the statement said. "The Longview Police Department is not involved in the criminal case but is cooperating with the special agents conducting the investigation."
An investigation into the conversations, in which the man said he is looking for sex with girls, shows that the user accessed the app using devices registered to the city of Longview.
In a conversation on Dec. 8, 2020, a man with username “jjdad36” asks an undercover agent about having sex with her 9-year-old daughter. The agent said she is in Florida. The man said he is in Oklahoma but that he goes to Sarasota, Florida, “a lot.”
A day or so later, "jjdad36" asks the undercover agent about, “Me maybe coming by when I come to Florida.”
Later in the conversation, the man acknowledged that meeting could be dangerous.
“Big risk for both of us for sure … I mean, It really all depends on what u want her to do with me,” he wrote.
In part of the conversation, the man tells the undercover agent that he previously had sex with a 10-year-old girl.
The conversation ends with the man saying, “We both have to be careful.”
On Dec. 11, the FBI served a subpoena to the social media app to get subscriber information for user, “jjdad36.” The information showed the account was accessed by devices with several different IP addresses.
One of the IP addresses was assigned to a telephone number with a subscriber named “Set E. Vanover” with a “New Diana, TX” address, according to the document. Another IP address that used the account had a listed subscriber as “’City of Longview’ with a physical address of 300 Cotton St., Longview TX 75601,’” according to the document.
“The contact listed for the account was ‘Seth Vanover,’ ” the document shows.
Another IP address used to access the account belonged to a subscriber listed as the Longview Public Library.
Another round of conversations began between a user named “jattleson” and a different undercover FBI agent in July of this year, according to the document.
The document shows "jattleson" replied in a private message after the agent posted a notice that said, “Anybody in FL with any yung?”
In the messages, "jattleson" tells the agent he is in “PCB,” short for Panama City Beach. The agent says he has a condo there.
The agent asks the other man what he’s “into,” and "jattleson" sends an image of a “young-looking female” wearing “tight-fitting shorts,” according to the document.
The agent says his girlfriend has an 11-year-old daughter.
At one point, "jattleson" writes, “I’m nervous man.”
He later says he is a part owner in a construction firm and then starts talking about meeting the undercover agent and his girlfriend’s daughter. He says he is “getting all excited” thinking about the girl.
At one point, the agent asks "jattleson" his age. The user says 44 and then sends a photo of “a fully nude adult male in a bathroom standing in front of a mirror” that he says is him.
The man continues to ask about having sex with the girl and says he has “never” done that before.
“I’ve always wanted to. But hard to find the right persons to trust you know,” he wrote, according to the document.
The user also sent photos of girls wearing bikinis.
In August, the FBI served a subpoena to the application requesting information for the subscriber using the name “jattleson.”
The information again showed an IP address with subscriber city of Longview and a contact listed as Seth Vanover. The device was an iPhone SE.
“On or about August 30, 2022, I reviewed the ‘City of Longview Police Department’ website that listed 'Lt. Seth Vanover' as the Lieutenant that supervises the '1st Watch Patrol” shift for the Longview Police Department in Longview, Texas,” the agent wrote in the document.
The Command Staff page on the website has since been changed. Vanover's name is no longer listed.
The agent compared photos of Vanover on the internet along with his driver’s license photo to the photo of the nude man that was sent to him. He wrote in the document that he observed “some characteristics that are similar to those of” the man, but he was “unable to confirm with certainty” that the images are the same person.
Further IP addresses in the investigation showed IP addresses to a business called Lake Fork Cat and Crappie, a home in Diana and to a device at a Waco hotel where a Seth Vanover had canceled one room and checked out of another, the document shows.
Online court records show Vanover is scheduled for a video hearing this morning.
"The Department expects the highest standards for all employees and will not tolerate criminal behavior," the statement from the city of Longview said. "The Department will investigate any allegations of employee misconduct to the fullest extent and uphold the Department’s standard of 'Providing Professional Policing' to the Longview community."