With five continuous days of sub-freezing temperatures, February’s winter storm continues to leave an impact on East Texas plants.
In Gladewater, Mrs. Lee’s Daffodil Garden does not expect to open. Tyler’s Azalea & Spring Flower Trail is expected to see just 15% to 20% of its typical blooms. Longview Arboretum Executive Director Steven Chamblee said some of the center’s plants survived the freeze, while others are experiencing “winter burn.”
“As far as blooms on our spring blooming plants, I’m very sad to say that it’s probably not going to be a very good spring,” Chamblee said Monday. “Many of our flower buds did freeze off because they were in the terminal part of the twig that is most susceptible to a freeze.”
Chamblee said in the next 10 to 14 days the area will have a better idea of what is in store for spring. In the meantime, he said daffodils at the Longview Arboretum mostly survived the freeze as they were covered in powdered snow that helped insulate them before the sub-freezing temperatures hit. Tulips and hyacinths are starting to come up now, though Chamblee said large azaleas are likely to see a significant impact.
In Tyler, which is known for its spring azalea trail, Smith County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulturist Greg Grant said in a statement that the area expects to see about 15% to 20% of its normal blooms. Though the freeze has impacted the azaleas, Grant said in the Rambling Roses podcast that he expects to see other plants blooming, even if not as fully as in other years.
Chamblee said many people are concerned about shrubs now as many have leaves that look “scorched.”
“Going through our garden, a lot of the shrubs like your hollies and Indian hawthorn, a lot of heavily used landscaping plants have foliar damage,” he said. “Hopefully when the new growth starts coming out, it will simply push that winter burnt foliage off. It will be a little weird, but it may look a little more like fall this spring.”
Chamblee, who has worked in horticulture since 1977, said he’s experienced freezes before but nothing “this radical.” He added that the freeze “surprised the plant world.”
At Mrs. Lee’s Daffodil Garden in Gladewater, which typically opens around this time of year, a recording on the main phone number says the sub-freezing weather left the garden deeply impacted. The garden’s caretaker waited until Feb. 24 for roads to dry out before making his way into the garden to observe the damage, according to the message.
“I found stunted plants, dead tips and no blooms or buds,” he said in the recording. “Never has it been this cold for such a long period of time. Right now, I would say there is very little hope that the garden will have enough flowers anywhere to open for taking pictures.”
With recent rains, including on Monday, he noted the dirt roads at Mrs. Lee’s would be washed out again. He said he would update the message if the flowers bloom late and if there is a chance for people to come view them this year.
While many plants are being impacted, Chamblee said he expects Texas wildflowers to be in better condition as they were likely very small and insulated by snow before the extreme cold hit. That means flower lovers may have a chance to see native bluebonnets and other wildflowers on Texas’ wildflower trails this year.