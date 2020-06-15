Districts across the state rejoiced when news broke of $1.29 billion going to schools from the state’s portion of federal coronavirus relief funds guaranteed through the CARES Act.
Then, reality hit.
While districts still are getting substantial funds, local superintendents said the funds actually are supplanting what the schools already would have gotten, meaning they’ll see no actual increase for their budgets.
Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston the state originally promised districts would continue to receive funding as normal despite closures because of COVID-19 that ended in-school learning in March.
Schools had to continue operating with e-learning or other at-home learning methods, he said. Now, the state will use the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act money to pay the schools what already was coming.
“It just kind of changes your plans,” Clugston said. “Now you don’t have an extra million dollars to spend on technology. We had to adjust plans.”
Clugston said the district is getting $1 million from the CARES Act.
One way Pine Tree adjusted its plans was adopting a four-year lease for Chromebooks instead of buying new ones all at once, he said.
Spring Hill ISD was expecting an extra $270,000, Superintendent Wayne Guidry said.
“Basically, the guidance from the state is, ‘We’re giving you this $270,000 but in your state funding, we’re reducing your funding by 95% of that money,’” he said. “So, it just puts us back to: they’re going to give us what they were going to give us — which I am thankful for. It just seemed a little disingenuous on how it was seen as new money. I think it confused a lot of superintendents and a lot of communities.”
The transaction does not hurt the budget, and the district still will break even versus getting more money, Guidry said.
Districts are spending extra money on technology that students need to complete at-home learning, on hot spots for internet access and on premium pay for some employees.
Longview ISD Chief Financial Officer Joey Jones said the district will get $2.1 million in CARES Act funding, but some of that will go to private schools.
He said a district that has private schools within its boundaries must set aside a certain percentage of the allocation for those schools.
Longview ISD has an allocation of 5% for nonprofit private schools within the district, including Christian Heritage Classical School, St. Mary’s Catholic School and Trinity School of Texas, among others.
“They’ll be able to use it for supplies, materials,” Jones said.
Jones said the CARES Act money will go to paying for the disruptions and expenses related to closure and will help replenish schools’ budgets.
Private schools in the district eligible for the funds can attend an online training Tuesday, Jones said.
White Oak ISD Superintendent Brian Gray said the district is getting about $230,000.
While districts saved on some transportation, electricity and other costs from schools being closed, Gray said it is difficult to know how much money was saved or spent on the pandemic.
White Oak is looking into some temperature scanners and electrostatic sanitizing sprayers — devices that can sanitize large areas, such as buses, in less time, Gray said.
“We’re not looking at that as additional funding, but it’s really, at this point, a situation where we’re going to make the best decisions we can for our kids and see how it plays out,” he said. “Our driving force is to spend what we need to spend to make our kids as safe as we can.”