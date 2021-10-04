A federal grant awarded to Pine Tree ISD and Wellness Pointe will be used to open a clinic for students and the community.
The grant through the Health Resources and Services Administration — part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — is $200,000 over three years, and specifically was for a health center at a school or on a school district's property.
Twenty-seven grants were awarded nationwide, and the grant to Pine Tree ISD and Wellness Pointe was the only one in Texas.
“To be awarded, the health center had to have support from a local school district who was willing to host the health center on school grounds,” said Chad Jones, CEO of Wellness Pointe.
Jones said Pine Tree ISD was one of the districts he contacted about applying for the grant and added he has a relationship with Valerie Baxter, assistant superintendent for innovation and academies, through their service on the board of the nonprofit organization Education By Design.
"I mentioned the idea to a couple of different schools, but Pine Tree ISD was the one that immediately jumped in wholeheartedly," Jones said. "They saw the vision of what a school-based clinic could do, not just for one campus but the entire school district, and offered any assistance we needed in helping bring the opportunity to the district’s students."
Baxter said the clinic will not be exclusively for district students and staff but will be a fully functioning health center open to the community.
However, she said serving children is the clinic’s first priority. Initially, primary health services will be offered, followed by vision and hearing. Psychological services eventually will be incorporated as well.
“(We) hope to help keep kids in school more often, (be) less susceptible to being sick and to help improve their learning," she said. "You can’t learn if you can’t hear, you can‘t learn if you can’t see.”
Baxter added that the district hopes the clinic will be a way to help lower-income families with limited transportation options.
She said the location for the clinic has not been determined, but it will be on district property and is set to open between late January and February. She said the clinic will operate during hours that campuses might not be open.
The clinic will function as any other Wellness Pointe clinic and accept all forms of insurance and Medicaid.
Wellness Pointe has operated community health centers in East Texas for 14 years. It operates nine sites across five cities where medical services, family planning and social support programs are provided.
A name for the clinic also has not been determined, Baxter said.