A grant from the Federal Aviation Administration will help the East Texas Regional Airport complete plans for a major runway rehabilitation project in the next several years.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the $865,543 grant this week as part of more than $1.2 billion going to airport safety and infrastructure projects across the country.
“This is work in progress,” said East Texas Regional Airport Director Roy Miller.
He explained that a study a few years ago of the pavement condition at the airport identified areas that needed rehabilitation. The grant, which the county must provide a match of 10%, will be used to plan and design what he described as a “fairly major project” on the airport’s primary, 10,000-foot runway.
While some maintenance has been performed to that runway, it’s been more than 15 years since it’s had this type of rehabilitation project, Miller said.
“Your average pavement life for asphalt is 10 or 12 years,” he said. “We’ve been lucky to extend ours as far as we have time wise.”
The age, along with water damage and other factors, means it’s time for the entire runway to be overlaid and restriped. The intersection where the primary runway and the second runway meet also will be reconstructed, Miller said.
He said the airport likely also will receive federal funding for the rehabilitation project, with the county already setting money aside for its match for that future expected grant. The recently adopted 2020-21 Gregg County budget includes $1 million toward the project. Miller said the runway rehabilitation could cost as much as $20 million, but that figure also will be estimated as part of the planning grant the county is receiving this year.
Miller said the airport is in the process now of finalizing the engineering contract for this planning grant. Design will take six to nine months and must then be approved by the FFA. The actual work on the runway might not begin until 2022.