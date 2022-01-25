A federal judge has set a trial date for two East Texans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.
In a motion filed Friday, Judge Thomas F. Hogan set a jury trial at 9:30 a.m. July 25 for Ryan Taylor Nichols, 31, of Longview, and Alex Kirk Harkrider, 34, of Carthage.
Nichols and Harkrider are accused of clashing with police at the Capitol grounds and being among the first people to enter the building through a smashed window. According to documents in the case, Nichols and Harkrider barricaded the doors with desks and chairs once inside the Capitol. Nichols was armed with a crowbar and pepper spray, and Harkrider carried a tomahawk ax.
Nichols documented the events in posts to social media. Since-deleted photos on Facebook show Harkrider and Nichols in various places on the Capitol grounds with text that says they “aren’t done yet.”
On the night of the riots, documents show Nichols posted a lengthy expletive-laden video in which he called for violence and said the presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump .
“And if you’re looking for a leader, I’ll be your leader,” Nichols said, according to documents in the case. “If you’re looking for guidance in this second American revolution, I will be your leader.”
Nichols and Harkrider were arrested in January 2021 on several charges including unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon on Capitol grounds or buildings. The charge was removed in a superseding indictment filed Nov. 10.
In April, a federal judge ordered Harkrider released on house arrest pending trial. He has been granted several changes to his terms of release, including the removal of an ankle monitor and being allowed to travel to Louisiana twice to volunteer with hurricane relief.
Nichols’ attorney in November filed a motion requesting pretrial release. The federal judge in December denied the request and ordered Nichols held until trial. In the denial, the judge said Nichols’ post-riot social media videos in which he says he is committed to violence show he would remain a threat and should not be released.
Nichols and Harkrider still face charges of civil disorder and aiding and abetting; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstration or picketing in a Capitol building.
Nichols was separately charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officer using a dangerous weapon as well as an act of physical violence on the Capitol grounds or buildings. Harkrider was charged with theft of government property on suspicion of taking a table leg from the Capitol that was later found in his home, the document shows.
Per the federal judge's motion, a status conference hearing is set for March 24 with motions due by April 25 in the case. A joint pretrial statement is due by June 29 ahead of the July trial date.