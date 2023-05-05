It was a festive atmosphere Friday evening at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center as the arboretum held a Cinco de Mayo celebration in partnership with Downtown Live.
The event featured music from the Mariachi Nueva Era Band, dancing performances by Bailarinas Folcloricas and lots of food.
Dancers make their way to the stage for a performance during a Cinco de Mayo celebration Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Ricardo Tirado plays with his son , Benajamin, 2, during a Cinco de Mayo celebration Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Avriel Hinton, left, and Jasmin Rosas play with soap bubbles during a Cinco de Mayo celebration Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Bailarinas folcloricas perform during a Cinco de Mayo celebration Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Members of Mariachi Nueva Era Band performs during a Cinco de Mayo celebration Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Members of Mariachi Nueva Era Band performs during a Cinco de Mayo celebration Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Guests sit in the grass to watch a performance during a Cinco de Mayo celebration Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Bailarinas folcloricas perform during a Cinco de Mayo celebration Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Bailarinas folcloricas perform during a Cinco de Mayo celebration Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Bailarinas folcloricas perform during a Cinco de Mayo celebration Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Members of Bailarinas Folcloricas perform during a Cinco de Mayo celebration Friday at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center.
Guests visit food trucks and trailers during a Cinco de Mayo celebration Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Children take swings at a piñata during a Cinco de Mayo celebration Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Children take swings at a piñata during a Cinco de Mayo celebration Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Jemina Soto, 5, takes a look at her face painting during a Cinco de Mayo celebration Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Nova Long, 6, plays with soap bubbles during a Cinco de Mayo celebration Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Members of Danza de Colores perform during a Cinco de Mayo celebration Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Members of Danza de Colores perform during a Cinco de Mayo celebration Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Members of Danza de Colores perform during a Cinco de Mayo celebration Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Members of Danza de Colores perform during a Cinco de Mayo celebration Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Evelynn Flores, 7, visits with her grandmother, Maria Vasquez, during a Cinco de Mayo celebration Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Maria Sanchez makes tortillas during a Cinco de Mayo celebration Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Maria Sanchez makes tortillas during a Cinco de Mayo celebration Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Guests wait in line for refreshments during a Cinco de Mayo celebration Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Molly Graham, 7, takes a swing at a piñata during a Cinco de Mayo celebration Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Kaylee Herrera, 5, shows off her face painting during a Cinco de Mayo celebration Friday at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center.
Paul Yhles, 1, enjoys a cool refreshment during a Cinco de Mayo celebration Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
