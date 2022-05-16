Family, friends, a cake and balloons that displayed the number 100 were all part of the festivities celebrating Georgia Adams' birthday Monday at Buckner Westminster Place in Longview.
Adams turned 100 years old Monday and commemorated the day with the support of fellow Buckner residents at a party held in her honor. Balloons and decorations adorned the room as residents waited for the guest of honor. When Adams made her grand entrance, it was met with applause from partygoers.
Waiting at Adams’ table sat her daughter Joan Wisniewski, son Nick Adams with his wife Glenda Adams, and her daughter-in-law and widow of her son David, Carolyn Adams.
Before cutting the birthday cake, guests were given an opportunity to speak and share memories about or ask questions of Adams. Wisniewski thanked the Buckner residents she had met over the past several days for their hospitality and for coming together to celebrate her mother.
"I'm leaving in the morning, but I'll see you all for the 101st birthday," Wisniewski said.
Nick Adams recognized the excellent work his mother had done raising three children.
"She made sure we had the education and the health and the safety and all things mothers are supposed to do. She gave us the freedom to get out and explore on our own, and sometimes I guess we got out a little too far cause when we’d get home we’d get a spanking," Nick Adams said.
Adams' next-door neighbor Betty Hill spoke about how much she likes living next to Adams.
"She is an example for me to prove to me that there’s some more years coming cause I’m much younger than she is, which you can’t tell it by the activities and the attitude and she even dances," Hill said.
After cutting the cake and singing happy birthday, Enrichment Director Tammy Combs asked Adams how she felt to be 100 to which Adams responded, "Feels good. Let’s go play pool, or we can hopscotch if you’d rather."
When asked the same question later, Adams said she couldn't describe how it felt and that someone would have to experience it to understand.
"I'm staying alive, but I don't want this to happen every day ... I don't like being in the spotlight," Adams said with a chuckle.
According to Combs, Monday's party was Adams' third over the past few days with the first on Friday and the second on Saturday. Combs said Adams is the second resident at Buckner to turn 100 within the past several months and that it is a blessing to be able to celebrate with her and her family.
"It's monumental, and we just want to show (residents) how loved and blessed we are that they're here," Combs said.