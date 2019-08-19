Starting Oct. 1, filing a lawsuit or requesting documents in Gregg County will cost twice as much as current fees.
After a state mandate, the Gregg County Commissioners' Court voted 4-1 to increase archive and records management fees from $5 to $10.
The fees are paid when someone files a lawsuit, appeal, counterclaim, motion for a new trial or other cause of action.
Revenue from the fees are used to support the preservation and management of archives and records in the County Clerk's Office and District Clerk's Office. Without the fees, the county would have to pay for preserving and managing records from its operating budget, which might result in higher property taxes, County Clerk Michelle Gilley said.
Under Senate Bill 658 earlier this year, state lawmakers gave counties the option of raising the fee up to $10. It becomes law Sept. 1.
Gregg County is waiting an extra month to raise the fees to give the clerks' offices time to alert banks, title companies, the legal community and residents about the hike.
Gilley requested raising the fee in the County Clerk's Office to prepare for future restoration projects.
District Clerk Trey Hattaway recommended the fee increase in his office but said he is not using any of the funds this year to allow revenue to replenish from major projects handled in the past two years. Currently, he is touring the county's records storage facility at the East Texas Regional Airport to determine future needs.
"I’m still in the process of understanding where we are with our records and what needs to be done," Hattaway told commissioners.
Outnumbered 4-1, Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo voted against the increases in both offices.
After the meeting, Primo said that lawmakers were giving poorer, rural counties the option of raising more money when they passed Senate Bill 658. Primo said he would have agree to a $1 increase in Gregg County but didn't feel that doubling the fee was necessary.
"I will remind you we have $63 million in the bank, and we are raising taxes by about $250,000 ... and they’ve got to double the fee and can’t come up with a legitimate reason," Primo said. "For all of those reasons, I voted no."