Rusty Fennell stepped down this past week as director of the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview, and the mission's board is interviewing candidates for managing executive director to oversee both Longview and Tyler.
"I'm just grateful for the time I had at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission," Fennell said. "I just feel like it is time for a new direction."
Fennell, who started at the mission 15 years ago, was promoted in March from assistant director after then-Executive Director Eric Burger left his job of 10 years to be closer to family in Kansas City, Missouri.
Fennell and Dawn Moltzan, who is in charge of the rescue mission in Tyler, held the titles of co-director, said Brian Bunt, president of the Hiway 80 board.
"We have personnel that are currently in place that are leading and carrying out our program here (in Longview)," Bunt said. "We are currently interviewing candidates for a new managing director. Ultimately, this person would lead the mission as a whole, including Longview and Tyler."
Bunt said the board hopes to bring in a new managing director by the end of November and is considering internal and external candidates.
"We are looking for someone who really, truly, has a heart for the homeless and the work of the mission," Bunt said. The successful candidate has to have good managerial and financial management skills and, preferably, have a background as a minister.
He said Moltzan will stay on in charge of Hiway 80 in Tyler. She started in April after working for 11 months as development director of the East Texas Cornerstone Assistance Network.
Founded in 1955, the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission at 3117 W. Marshall Ave. in Longview provides emergency shelter services for men, women and children and offers a number of programs for them, Bunt said.
"We provide a medical clinic," Bunt said. "We provide job training and counseling. We provide spiritual counseling and substance abuse counseling."
Bunt said the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission was invited five years ago to take over the Gateway to Hope day mission in Tyler.
In February 2017, Hiway 80 announced plans for a rehabilitation center in Tyler and proposed Triumph Village to house men enrolled in the New Creations residential program in Longview.
Bunt said the rescue mission has completed two residential units — which each house about 20 men — and is developing a welcome center with classrooms and a small kitchen in Tyler.
"The Tyler community has been very receptive to the Hiway 80 mission, and Dawn Moltzan is doing a great job," he said.