Shaniqua Davis takes over Feb. 3 as the newest Texas A&M AgriLife Extension agent assigned to Gregg County — a job that involves a lot more than advising residents on types of soil.
“Everything obviously is going to be a learning curve,” she said of the job, “so it’s just going to be making myself available, being willing to learn and adapt to the different environments.”
After more than five years as an Extension agent in two of East Texas’ more rural counties, Davis is coming to the most densely populated county in the region, “so it’s going to be more urban gardening (and) horticulture stuff,” she said. “There’s still going to be agriculture, ranching. Feral hog control is going to be a major thing, so it’s really just being able to adapt to whatever questions are in front of me that day.”
Earlier this month, Davis was named the sole candidate for the position. She’s also the first woman agriculture agent for Gregg County.
Her introduction to county commissioners Wednesday made her new job official, said AgriLife District Administrator Shelia Harris.
Davis replaces Randy Reeves, who retired as Gregg County agent in late June. His 35 1/2-year career included working for some time in Harrison County.
“I knew Randy and worked with him a lot, so I knew that his retirement was coming up,” she said. “Randy was very knowledgeable. He was a great mentor. He was able to help provide education resources and very helpful as a new agent coming in. We worked very closely whenever he was in Harrison County. We had several programs together.”
Davis has been Wood County’s Extension agent since May 2018.
She said just like in Gregg County, “we have a large Master Gardeners group (in Wood County) with roughly 106 members. ... I did start Lunch and Learn programs with Master Gardeners over there, providing horticulture education to the public as well as Master Gardeners.”
Before that, she was agriculture and natural resources agent in Upshur County for 3 1/2 years, according to AgriLife Today magazine.
The Upshur County 4-H program grew during her time there, and she implemented a women landowners program that provided education in pond management, cattle nutrition, livestock vaccination, herbicide updates, winter pasture and grants through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Resources Conservation Service.
In Gregg County, Davis wants to help people whenever they have a question so they have the knowledge to implement it into their land or other agriculture uses or natural resources, she said.
Gregg County Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney served on the panel that interviewed Davis.
Davis will provide oversight to many departments, including the county’s Master Gardeners and bee programs, McKinney said. He’s also looking forward to working with her to try to resolve the county’s feral hog problem.
“You probably don’t understand the feral hog problem that’s being done to our land in Gregg County” if you’re not a landowner, McKinney said.
Feral hogs have been a problem throughout Texas and in other states, but urban development and construction pose a new dimension, Davis said.
“With all of this development, people are probably starting to notice them a lot more because they are tearing down brush, woods, trees (and) stuff like that,” she said, “so it’s pushing them out, and they are seeking locations. With the construction, whenever (builders) turn over the soil, it makes it easier (and) looser for those pigs and hogs to come in there and root around, so you see a little more damage with things like that.”
Rainy weather like what East Texas experienced this past week also factors in the feral hog problem.
“We’ve noticed a lot (that) whenever it’s really wet and damp, it causes hogs to come out a little more just because the ground is more palatable for them to forage for food,” Davis said.
“Right now, they’re starting to pick back up on foraging for food,” she said. “They go through a downtime when they’re not doing so much damage. Now, they’re starting to pick back up.”