Eight-year-old Gabe Herrera waited in line Saturday evening in downtown Longview for something he has never done before: ride a pony.
"It looks like fun," he said.
Gabe came with his brother, Jacob, 3, and mother, Gracie, and waited to ride one of four ponies in a small corral set up on Methvin Street.
The Herrera family of Longview were among more than 2,000 people who attended Saturday's Christmas at the Courthouse. The event has been going on since 2002, and the courthouse grounds have been lit up since the day before Thanksgiving, said Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano.
The four-hour event featured the showing of "Shrek the Halls," live music, a magic show, rides on a train and wagon, merry-go-round, free food, a bounce house slide, a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus and more. Long lines formed for many of the attractions.
"It's real beautiful," Amy Duran of Tatum said as she watched "Shrek" on a large outdoor screen. "It seems real organized."
She said she also came to watch a friend's child perform in Dance Dolls, a pre-teen group from Tatum.
Tony Fong of Longview said he has been coming to the courthouse event for three years and brought daughters Sofia, 1, and Sandra, 8.
Sandra said she likes looking at the lights.
Like the Fongs, Dustin Wisdom of Longview said he has been coming for three years. He waited in line for the bounce house slide with his four children — ages infant to 5 — wife Carease and 4-year-old niece.
"The kids just have a lot of fun," Wisdom said. "They like to get on the rides and drink hot chocolate."
Several children apparently enjoyed climbing aboard a Longview SWAT Team vehicle. Small children hopped on a stool and peeked through the roof of the vehicle.
"I really like looking out at the top,"Averie McQueary, 8, of Longview said after he got down. "I could see the moon and the people and the train."
Free food also was an attraction, but the sheriff's office apparently had not planned for the number of attendees hungry for hot dogs.
"We went through 1,000 (hot dogs) before we could say 'Don't do it,' " Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore said. He said his crew started serving hot dogs and 5 p.m. and ran out about 6:15 p.m.