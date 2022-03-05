Public records provide little insight into why three administrators at East Texas Advanced Academies campuses were placed on administrative leave.
District Superintendent James Wilcox signed identical letters dated Feb. 18 to Dr. Wilbert Andrews, principal at Forest Park Magnet School; Josh Worsham, principal at Ware East Texas Montessori Academy; and Dr. Arthur Brown, who is listed as director of International Baccalaureate & Talent Search on the ETAA website.
In the letters, he referenced meeting with each of them that day to advise them "that you are being placed on administrative leave with pay." He cited policy that says the superintendent may place a term contract employee on administrative leave with pay "at any time the superintendent determines that the district's best interest will be served by suspension.
"During the period of administrative leave, you may not attend district activities, whether on or off school property, and you are not to return to any facility or campus, whether during working hours or after, unless prior arrangements have been made with Dr. James Coleman, Chief Innovation Officer. You are directed not to discuss your leave or the basis for your leave with any LISD employee, student or parent."
The three school personnel were placed on administrative leave within days of Dr. Cynthia Wise's resignation as CEO of the charter school system East Texas Advances Academies. ETAA consists of East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary, Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart Elementary and Forest Park Magnet School.
No explanation has been provided for Wise's resignation, but she received a $350,000 lump sum payment that was detailed in an "amicable separation agreement."
In response to the News-Journal's request for documents under the state's public information laws that might have revealed the reason for the actions taken by Wilcox, district spokesman Matthew Prosser said in an email that, "I can confirm that there were reassignments made in leadership on various ETAA campuses last month. However, no Longview ISD employee has been terminated nor severance packages issued. Rather, these Longview ISD staffers were reassigned by Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox in the best interests of our students and consistent with the reassignment provision within the employees’ contracts."
He did not immediately respond to a question about how long the employees will be on leave.
On Feb. 22, Wilcox signed almost identical letters to the people he appointed interim principal at three campuses: Lawrence Hines, who was assistant principal at Forest Park, to interim principal; Dr. Crystal Locke, who was culture conscious campus coordinator at Forest Park, to interim principal at J.L. Everhart; and Faith Newhouse Greer, who was International Baccalaureate Coordinator at Ware to interim principal at Ware. Each employee moved to new pay grades as a result of the changes. Cassandra James had been principal at J.L. Everhart.
On Monday, East Texas Advanced Academies board members took action to remove Andrews, Worsham and James from ETAA bank accounts.
The News-Journal also has requested records from East Texas Advanced Academies regarding Wise's departure.
James Brewer, Longview High School's head principal, has been appointed interim CEO of East Texas Advanced Academies.