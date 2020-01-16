Four incumbents filed to defend their seats on local school boards on the first day of filing for the May 2 election.
Few other filings were reported.
Pine Tree ISD Place 6 trustee Mike Smith, Hallsville ISD Place 2 trustee Doug McGarvey and Place 7 trustee Dale Haney and Gilmer ISD’s board president Mark Skinner all have filed.
Other East Texas districts that will have positions up for election include Longview, Spring Hill, White Oak, Kilgore, Gladewater, Tatum and New Diana.
At Longview ISD, the Place 4 trustee position, held now by board president Ginia Northcutt, is up for election, along with the Place 2 trustee position, held by Ava Welge.
District spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross said she did not know of any filings Wednesday.
At Spring Hill ISD, Place 4 trustee Karen Wright and Place 5 trustee John Borens occupy positions that are up for election.
Cathy Reed, assistant to the superintendent, reported no filings Wednesday.
At White Oak ISD, posts up for election are those held by Place 3 trustee Larry Frazier, Place 4 trustee David Trest and Place 5 trustee Lance Noll.
An Kilgore ISD, Place 1 trustee Dereck Borders and Place 2 trustee Trey Hattaway hold seats coming up for election.
At Gladewater ISD, posts that will be on the ballot are those held now by Place 4 trustee Jon Keller, Place 5 trustee David Floyd and Place 6 trustee Jamie Robertson.
At Tatum ISD, Place 6 trustee Stephen Skinner and Place 7 trustee Karen McIlwain have positions that will be on the ballot.
New Diana ISD could have the largest election in the area with four positions up for a decision: those held by Jeff Hamilton, position 1; Jodie Stark, position 3; Becky Smith, position 6; and Donald Willeford, position 7.
The deadline for potential candidates to file is 5 p.m. Feb. 14.