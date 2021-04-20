New cases of COVID-19 in Gregg and surrounding counties continue to remain low with updates from regional and state health officials.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported just four newly confirmed case of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents since Friday, bringing the total cases in the county to 6,072.
NET Health made the announcement late Monday on its website, as confirmed recoveries and deaths from the virus were 5,822 and 108, respectively. NET Health reported in March it would begin updating numbers only on Mondays and Thursdays.
The numbers do not include 4,942 probable cases, 4,699 probable recoveries and 88 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Monday, there were 142 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county and no active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates.
In Smith County, NET Health on Thursday reported 41 new confirmed cases since Friday and one additional death. The county has had 11,601 confirmed cases, 10,834 recoveries and 203 fatalities from the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported four new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents since Friday and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,437 cases and 105 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported nine additional cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County since Friday and one additional death. The county has had 2,204 positive cases, according to the state, and 106 COVID-19 deaths.
Cases in Upshur County increased by three to 1,331 total and deaths remained at 74.
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler has remained near 2.5% for the past several days.
COVID-19 patients on Monday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 2.49% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. The rate was 2.64% on Sunday and 2.49% Saturday.
The rate dropped below 3% on March 18, and since then it has been below 3% every day except May 22.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.