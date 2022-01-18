Sports tourism isn’t a new concept in Longview, but improvements nearing completion to city athletic fields could shift the idea into a higher gear in the coming years.
Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said cities have during the past five or 10 years realized the “win-win” sports tourism presents.
“You can build some great facilities that your residents can utilize and also attract tournaments and people from out of town,” Caron said. They spend money on food, hotels and gas. “The money they spend here stays here through sales tax and motel tax.”
Longview began to talk about the idea of sports tourism more than 20 years ago, when the city first took steps to build what initially was planned to be a girls softball complex on property known as Quail Farm. A donation of additional land next door by now deceased Longview businessman W.G. “Bill” Lear helped the city dream bigger. Longview embarked on a years-long program that will soon see all the pieces of Lear Park completed, including new softball, baseball and soccer fields, the city’s premiere splash pad, KidsView Playground and the Miracle League field that provides a place for children with disabilities to play baseball.
Construction of Phase 5 will complete the Lear Park Master plan in the coming weeks, Caron said.
“We’re all excited to be able to … add to our inventory of fields, not only for our community, but for anybody coming to Longview,” Caron said.
Work at Lear Park in the past couple of years was paid for through the passage of a total $108 million bond package in 2018 that included $8.8 million for Lear Park completion, including: adding two, 200-foot softball fields with lights, for a total of 10 softball fields; adding two, 300-foot baseball fields with lights for a total of six fields; the conversion of two existing soccer fields to artificial turf and installation of lights on two fields. Softball fields also can be used for baseball, and the lighting means play can extend later into the evening.
“We’ll have them much more flexible to use,” Caron said, with more fields in one location for tournament directors to use. Tournaments don’t have to spread out over multiple locations, he said, which reduces expenses and makes scheduling games, score keepers and referees easier.
More improvements also are coming to fields at McWhorter Park.
The city already is seeing the effects of the new fields on tournament activity.
Caron said the city uses conservative formulas to determine the effect sports tournaments have on the city’s economy. In 2021, Longview saw 75 tournaments of all kinds – baseball, softball, baseball, soccer or pickleball.
In comparison, the city already has more than half that — 42 tournaments — that have made scheduling requests for the spring.
“We have to turn away some of those requests,” Caron said.
Softball still has some capacity in the spring, and the fall will see tournaments for baseball, softball and soccer. The Greater Longview Soccer Association typically host a couple of tournaments a year, but those stopped during COVID-19.
“We’re starting to go out to some (soccer) tournament directors outside of the Greater Longview Soccer Association to host some tournaments,” Caron said. “We wanted to wait until we had the turf fields up before we really started jumping into doing that.”
With the 75 tournaments staged in Longview in 2021, nearly 2,400 teams played on Longview’s fields. More than 60 percent of those teams were from out of town, Caron said. Each team has an average of about 11 players who typically travel with about three other people each. The city estimates the tournaments this year generated 12,000 hotel room nights, with families spending at least $80 a day for an estimated economic impact of $5 million - $75,000 in sales tax revenue alone, Caron said.
Some formulas used to gauge the effect of sports tourism on the economy factor in how the spending multiplies in the economy to create jobs and additional spending, but Caron said the city doesn't do that in its calculations.
"It's a very conservative number," he said.