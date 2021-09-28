A fifth civil lawsuit has been filed against a Longview doctor who was accused this past year of sexually assaulting boys during counseling sessions.
Matt Elza Hipke, 59, was charged in August 2020 with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14. He was released from the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $1 million.
Hipke and his practice, Adolescent Care Team, which has since closed, now face five civil lawsuits on behalf of nearly a dozen children.
The latest malpractice lawsuit was filed this month in County Court at Law No. 2 on behalf of a child who was younger than 14 when he first started seeing Hipke in May 2015. The lawsuit seeks more than $1 million in damages.
“Hipke advised (the child) and his mother at their initial visit of (Hipke’s) policy that parents are prohibited from being present during examinations,” the lawsuit said, referencing the May 2015 visit.
Hipke is accused of refusing the mother’s request to be present in the room during the child’s physical exam.
“Hipke claimed that (the child) was more likely to open up as a patient without the presence of a parent,” court documents show. The lawsuit claims employees at Adolescent Care Team “knew or should have known of this arrangement, but failed to intervene.”
The child had “many” visits with Hipke through the fall of 2016, according to the lawsuit. During the visits, Hipke is accused of making the child “disrobe for no legitimate medical or diagnostic purpose” and “touching (the child’s) genitalia for no legitimate medical or diagnostic purpose.”
In fall 2016, the child refused to attend any further visits with Hipke and said he did not want to return to the practice “because he was uncomfortable with the treatment provided” by Hipke.
The medical board suspended Hipke’s license Aug. 10, 2020, after he was accused of inappropriately touching three patients younger than 17 during examinations at his office.
Hipke has denied all allegations in the lawsuits, which seek damages of $1 million or more for medical expenses, physical pain, suffering, emotional distress, mental anguish, physical impairment and/or disfigurement, loss of enjoyment of life and quality of life and loss of earning capacity in the future.
The first lawsuit was filed Oct. 2 in Gregg County Court at Law No. 2 by a parent on behalf of a child who accuses Hipke of assaulting him during his time as a patient.
The second lawsuit, originally filed Oct. 21 in the 188th District Court, was amended and expanded in February. It now includes six children and their guardians — five boys and one girl. Those listed in the lawsuit are referred to as Jane, John and Joan Does to protect their identities.
According to documents, one of the boys listed in the lawsuit began seeing Hipke as a patient at age 9 in March 2018 and continued to see him for more than two years until July 2020. All six children were listed as “sexually assaulted, molested and/or sexually abused” during their “examinations” and were told by Hipke not to tell anyone, the lawsuit claims.
A third lawsuit was filed Nov. 2 on behalf of a woman and her son who was younger than 14 when he began seeing Hipke as a patient.
The fourth lawsuit was filed Jan. 8 on behalf of a couple and their twin nephews, of whom they have custody, against Hipke and his medical practice.