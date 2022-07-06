A former International Baccalaureate teacher at J.L. Everhart Elementary School is facing a criminal charge in a case that appears to be related to the alleged abuse of special education students at the campus.
Priscilla Rosa Johnson, 66, of Longview, was arrested Tuesday and released from jail on $7,500 bond on a grand jury indictment of injuring a child.
J.L. Everhart is one of six campuses operated by the charter school system East Texas Advanced Academies within Longview ISD. It is not related to East Texas Charter Schools on Alpine Road.
The indictment against Johnson states that on Sept. 13, 2021, she hit a child with initials "J.G.", who was 14 or younger, with a shoe. The indictment states she also did “intentionally, knowingly, recklessly and with criminal negligence engage in conduct that placed J.G., a child younger than 15 years of age, in imminent danger of death, bodily injury, and physical and mental impairment, by swinging a shoe toward J.G. and defendant did not voluntarily deliver J.G. to a designated emergency infant care provider (as require by law) ..."
Johnson's arrest followed four others since Friday related to allegations of abuse of special education children at J.L. Everhart.
Johnson resigned in April effective May 27, according to minutes from a Longview ISD board meeting.
In her profile as a fifth-grade teacher that still was listed as of Wednesday on the J.L. Everhart website, Johnson said she is “proud to be a JLE Jaguar! This is the beginning of year 6 for me at LISD and my 16th year in education ...
"My desire for your student as an IB teacher is to guide them in their learning through dynamic cycles of inquiry, action and reflection. I will enable and support your student as they develop the approaches to learning they need for both academic and personal success.”
She also received a Longview ISD Foundation Lamplighter award in 2019. The annual awards are based on essays students submit about teachers and other people who work in the district, with award winners recognized at a banquet hosted by the foundation.
The child's initials mentioned in Johnson's indictment are the same as a set of initials listed in other indictments involving the other four educators who have been arrested and released from jail this past week.
The others who have been charged in the case are former special education teacher Cecilia Gregg, 57; former J.L. Everhart Principal Cassandra Renee James, 47; former Assistant Principal Linda Kay Browne Lister, 60; and former teacher's aide Paula Hawkins Dixon, who will turn 59 on July 26.