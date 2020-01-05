Filing for spring school board elections begins soon, with six seats in Longview districts on May 2 ballots.
Jan. 15 is the first day to file, while the deadline is 5 p.m. Feb. 14.
In Longview ISD, Place 2 Trustee Ava Welge and Place 4 Trustee Ginia Northcutt are up for reelection. Northcutt also is the board president.
Welge succeeded Jud Murray, who stepped down after nine years on the board, in 2017. She is a retired Longview ISD educator.
Northcutt was elected in 2014, after John Harrison stepped down. She also was recently chosen as the executive director of Refuge International, a Longview-based nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing access to clean water, improved health care and literacy here and in Guatemala.
Northcutt and Welge were two of the trustees who hosted a series of town hall meetings on the district’s intent to apply for districtwide charter status.
Pine Tree ISD
In Pine Tree ISD, trustees Mike Smith in Place 6 and Melanie Roudkovski in Place 7 are up for reelection.
Smith took his seat in November 2018 in a special election. The seat was vacated in June 2018 by Amy Brown. Smith owns a Farmers Insurance agency.
Roudkovski was elected in 2017 after Pat Noon stepped down. She is the vice president of Global Operations at LeTourneau University and helped in the creation of a partnership between the university and district for a teaching program at Pine Tree High School.
Spring Hill ISD
Trustees John Borens and Karen Wright are up for reelection in Spring Hill ISD.
Borens and Wright were reelected in 2017. Borens was first elected in 2008 and Wright in 2003.
Borens is a sales representative at Astra Pharmaceuticals. Information on Wright’s job was unavailable.
White Oak ISD
White Oak ISD has three trustees up for reelection in May: Larry Frazier, Lance Noll and David Trest.
Frazier was elected in 2014. He is the dean of the College of Education, Arts & Sciences and professor of church history at LeTourneau University.
Noll was elected in 2018 and is a former White Oak councilman. Trest was elected in 2016. Information on their jobs was unavailable.
Hallsville ISD
In Hallsville ISD, Place 2 Trustee Doug McGarvey and Place 7 Trustee Dale Haney are up for reelection.
According to the district’s website, Haney is a welder/machinist at AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co.’s Pirkey Power Plant. He and his wife, Jessica, are co-owners of Extended Family Preschool in Hallsville. He was elected in 2011.
McGarvey was elected in 2017. According to the district’s website, he is a biopharmaceutical representative at Amgen Biotech.
Kilgore ISD
Kilgore ISD could have new trustees in Places 1 and 2 as Dereck Borders and Trey Hattaway are up for reelection.
Borders was elected in 2008. According to the district’s website, he is a senior plant operator at Tenaska Gateway Power Plant in Minden.
Hattaway was elected in 2014 and is the Gregg County district clerk.
Gladewater ISD
Three trustees are up for reelection in Gladewater ISD. Jon Keller in Place 4, David Floyd in Place 5 and Jamie Robertson Place 6 are on the ballot.
Keller was first elected in 2008 and is the board president. He is the vice president of the Gladewater branch of City National Bank.
Floyd was elected in 2005 and is a pastor at Smith Chapel Baptist Church in Tatum.
Robertson was elected in 2019, and her term is unexpired. According to her Facebook page, Robertson is an operator at Eastman Chemical Co.
Gilmer ISD
Mark Skinner, Gloria King and Todd Tefteller are up for reelection in Gilmer ISD.
Board President Skinner was elected in 2008. According to his LinkedIn profile, Skinner is the director of services at Clients First Business Solutions.
King was elected in 2002. Information on his job was unavailable.
Tefteller, who also is the Upshur County judge, also was elected in 2002.
Tatum ISD
Place 6 Trustee Stephen Skinner is up for reelection in Tatum ISD along with Place 7 Trustee Karen McIlwain.
Skinner, owner of Skinner’s in Lakeport, was elected in 2014. McIlwain has served on the school board since 2002. Information on their jobs was unavailable.
New Diana ISD
Four trustees are up for reelection in New Diana ISD.
Board President and Position 1 Trustee Jeff Hamilton, Position 3 Trustee Jodie Stark, Position 6 Trustee Becky Smith and Position 7 Trustee and Vice President Donald Willeford all could see challengers.
Hamilton was elected in 2012. Stark and Smith were elected in 2016.
Information on their jobs was unavailable.