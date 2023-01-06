Two seats on the Longview City Council will appear on the May 6 ballot, with filing set to open Jan. 18.
District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara is completing her third and final term this year, leaving her position open. John Nustad, a loan officer at Guild Mortgage Co., announced his intention Thursday to seek the District 4 seat.
Nustad said he's running "to serve the constituents of District 4 by bringing his experience in the banking and finance industry and his conservative philosophy of financial stewardship to the Longview City Council.”
Ishihara was first elected in May 2014. Council members are limited to serving three, three-year terms.
In addition, the seat of District 3 Councilman Wray Wade also is up in May.
Wade was first elected in February 2018 as part of a special election to finish former Councilwoman Kasha Williams' unexpired term. He completed two years of her three-year term and then was elected to his first three-year term in May 2020.
City spokesman Richard Yeakley said the two years Wade served as part of Williams' unexpired term do not count toward his term limits.
If Wade decides to run and is reelected, he will serve his second full term.
The City Council is set to officially call the election at its Jan. 12 meeting.
Candidates seeking to run must be at least 21; have lived within the city and the district from which the office is elected for at least 12 months before Election Day; meet all other eligibility requirements of the Texas Election Code; and have paid a filing fee of $100 or have submitted a petition for candidacy in place of a filing fee.
Applications for a place on the ballot, along with numerous other election-related forms, are on the city's website. After completion, ballots must be submitted to the City Secretary's office at 300 W. Cotton St.
"It's no small thing to volunteer to serve your city so we are appreciative of anyone who chooses to put their hat in the ring to volunteer to serve the city council," Yeakley said.
For forms and more information about filing requirements, visit tinyurl.com/282wyhub .