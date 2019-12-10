There will be contested races in next year’s primaries in Gregg County, but not many.
Only two county-level races drew multiple candidates for the March 3 primary, according to chairmen of local political parties.
The filing period ended Monday evening.
Pct. 3 constable John Slagle will face challenger John McCubbin in the Republican primary. Slagle was appointed constable earlier this year after Daniel Morgan resigned to rejoin the Kilgore Police Department.
Five-term Pct. 2 constable Billy Fort drew an old foe, local limousine service owner John Bisese, who will challenge Fort in the Republic primary for the fourth time.
Other incumbent Republicans who have filed for Gregg County offices are 124th District Judge Alfonso Charles, Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney, Sheriff Maxey Cerliano, Tax Assessor-Collector Kirk Shields and Pct. 1 Constable Mike Grisham.
Also, Gary Nice is unopposed in his bid to remain Gregg County Republican Party chair.
Pct. 4 Constable Danny Craig filed for reelection and will be unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Meanwhile, Phil Burns, of Longview, was the only Democrat to file for his party’s county chair seat. He’s set to replace Gregg County Democratic Party Chair Jim Cogar, who is retiring in 2020.
There is only one contested precinct chair race in either party in the county.
Teresa Richenberger filed to challenge incumbent Pct. 14 Chair Sandra Odom in the Republican primaries, Nice said.
Monday morning, the Gregg County Commissioners’ Court approved a joint primary resolution, which allows both parties to use the same voting locations, county equipment, training and security.
“It removes a lot of duplication of effort,” Cogar said.