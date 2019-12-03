From staff reports
A Filipino-American group that started with five women in Longview in 1999 plans to conduct its Grand 20th Anniversary Christmas party from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview.
Nellie Jernigan, a native of Luzon, the Philippines, said she founded a group with a main purpose at first of arranging an annual get-together of husbands, wives, single parents, boyfriends and girlfriends but no young children, she said.
However, the Philippines/American Adult Only Group of East Texas has grown over the years and draws more than 100 people to its Christmas parties, Jernigan said. Guests will come from the greater Longview area and as far away as Dallas.
The group’s party Saturday will feature a catered dinner, a mobile disc jockey, karaoke, dancing and a drawing for a door prize, Jernigan said.
“It will be very grand,” Jernigan said. “There will be surprises for the guests.”
But because the event is intended for adults, Santa Claus will not make an appearance and no gift exchange is planned, she said. Attendees generally range in age from 13 to their 70s.
Jernigan said the group conducts the annual Christmas party on the first Saturday in December.
She said the group does not require memberships and is inviting newcomers to socialize with Filipinos and their American spouses, and others who are divorced, widowed or single.
She said the group does not conduct fundraisers to pay for the event.
“At the end of the event, we have $0, and the next year we start all over again!” she said in an email.
Admission is $15 per person.