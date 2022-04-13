About 10% of Gregg County mail-in ballots from the March primary were rejected because of missing information related to a new state law, according to a final tally from the elections office.
Senate Bill 1, approved this past year by the Legislature, requires voters to put an identification number on their mail-in ballot application and on the mail-in ballot itself. The identifying number can either be a driver’s license, state ID or Social Security number.
If the number provided on the application does not match what is in the elections office voter registration system, the application is rejected.
The March primary was the first election in which provisions of the new law were implemented.
According to information from Elections Administrator Jennifer Briggs, out of 320 Republican mail-in ballots, 19 — or 5.9% — were rejected because of missing ID information. Two ballots that were declined because of missing information also were returned to voters for correction but were not received back by the deadline.
On the Democratic side, out of 488 ballots, 62 — or 12.7% — were not accepted. One mail-in ballot also was rejected because it was not signed, and four ballots that were declined because of missing information also were returned to voters for correction but did not meet the return deadline.
More than 24,000 mail-in ballots statewide in the March primary were tossed out, the Texas Tribune reported.
Roughly 12.4% of mail-in ballots returned to the state’s 254 counties were not counted, according to figures released by the Texas secretary of state. Of 24,636 rejected mail-in ballots, 14,281 belonged to voters attempting to participate in the Democratic primary, and 10,355 belonged to voters in the Republican primary, according to the Tribune.
By contract, less than 1% of state ballots were tossed in the November 2020 election, and less than 2% of mail-in ballots were rejected statewide in the 2018 midterm election, the Tribune reported.
Briggs said her office is taking steps ahead of the November election to make more voters aware of the law requirements.
The elections office has started to include notices with mail-in ballots that remind voters to fill out their ID on the application and the ballot, she added.
Briggs said voters who faced issues with trying to get their ballot corrected can call the elections office, and a staff member will walk them through the process.
"Or they can come in person," she said.
She said her hope is that once the information gets out to more people, it'll become second nature for mail-in ballot voters to remember to fill in their ID information on both forms.