A fire early Thursday at Oak Forest Country Club in Longview caused damage throughout the building but resulted in no injuries and left the facility's golf course unscathed.
The parking lot at the club was full of emergency vehicles early Thursday as smoke surrounded the property.
Fire Marshal Kevin May said the call came in just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday for smoke and an “electrical smell” at the country club, also known as The Challenge at Oak Forest, off East Loop 281 and between Bill Owens Parkway and Hawkins Parkway.
As the first vehicles arrived, heavy smoke could be seen from the loop, and the fire was raised to a second alarm as the building was evacuated, May said.
“We did go to a second alarm on it pretty quick to make sure we got all of our resources here that we needed,” he said.
A standard response includes three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles for a total of 21 personnel. In a second alarm, an additional engine and ambulance is added with a total of 30 personnel.
Parts of the club remain open, and a post on social media later Thursday directed to members said no one was hurt in the blaze.
"We still do not know all the facts such as how/where it started, but we are very thankful for the Longview Fire Department for everything they are doing to help us," the post stated.
The post also said damage was throughout the club's building but was contained inside.
"The computers and server have been destroyed," the club's post said. "It will take us some time to get up and running again. This means we cannot print or email statements, or make any changes to your statements.
"The building is closed off and no one is allowed inside until further notice. This means we do not know when the 19th hole, office, or Pro Shop will be open for business."
The club also said the golf course and pool remain open, and members must use their own carts.
According to the club’s website, Oak Forest Country Club is a privately owned facility in Longview that offers golf, tennis, swimming, fitness and banquet facilities as well as programs for children.