UPDATE: Local and federal investigators are arriving at the scene of a structure fire that destroyed a Longview restaurant, Fire Marshal Kevin May said.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Gregg County Fire Marshal's office are investigating the fire that gutted Uncle Joe's Pizza and Pasta restaurant.
"It's a total loss just based on what I'm hearing from my investigator," May said. "He said at this time he doesn’t suspect any foul play but they haven’t been able to get in there and do any" detailed investigation.
Longview Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday and fought the fire for multiple hours. Traffic was shut down in both directions in the 400 block of Spur 63 for a period of time but has since reopened.
"Nobody was there at the time" of the fire, May said. "The restaurant was closed."
------------
Multiple crews were on the scene of a structure fire in the 400 block of North Spur 63 late Sunday night and into early Monday morning.
Northbound and southbound traffic was blocked as crews worked at Uncle Joe's Pizza and Pasta Subs, located at 411 Spur 63, past 1 a.m. Monday morning.
The Longview Police Department posted about the fire on Twitter at 11:22 p.m., asking traffic to avoid the area. Spur 63 was closed in both directions at 12:18 a.m., according to LPD.
Structure fire reported in the 400 block of N Spur 63. Please avoid the area if possible.— Longview Police (@LongviewPolice) December 23, 2019
All north and southbound traffic on N Spur 63 are blocked at this time. https://t.co/rzWNBiOleh— Longview Police (@LongviewPolice) December 23, 2019
This story will be updated