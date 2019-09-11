A fire Wednesday morning caused major damage to a home in the Meadow Downs subdivision of Longview.
Firefighters responded to the residence at about 8:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of 14th Street, said Longview Assistant Fire Chief of Administration Hank Hester.
"It was a pretty big fire," he said. There was "pretty extensive damage to the back left (of the structure), and I don't know anything about the occupants just yet."
Firefighters had the fire under control within minutes. Because of the heavy damage sustained to the rear side of the structure, Hester said it was uninhabitable.
No one was home at the time of the blaze, and no injuries were reported.
A Longview fire marshal was at the scene investigating the cause.