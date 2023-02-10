A fire Friday morning heavily damaged a home near downtown Longview.
Fire Marshal Kevin May said the department got a call at 9:54 a.m. about a structure fire in the 400 block of Luckett Street, east of South High Street.
"When we arrived, we had a fully involved structure fire coming from pretty much every window and door," May said at the scene. "So right now we're still in the process of trying to get the fire contained and extinguished and then we'll start our investigation."
He added that the house had electricity connected and fire personnel were trying to locate the homeowner/tenant.
No one was inside the home at the time of the fire, May added.