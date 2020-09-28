No one was injured in a Sunday fire that destroyed a mobile home in North Longview.
Crews responded to the fire at 1:55 p.m. in the 4300 block of HIltzman Street, according to the Longview Fire Department.
Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire conditions coming from a mobile home.
“According to the resident, he had been in the process of heating up cooking oil when it caught fire,” the department said in a release. “The Red Cross was notified to assist with the three residents who were displaced due to the fire.”
The mobile home was a total loss.
From Staff reports