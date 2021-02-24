The Longview Fire Department is reminding residents to be aware of the dangers of improper space heater use after a Tuesday fire inside a residence.
At about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire in the 100 block of Sidney Street.
When crews arrived, there was no visible smoke or flames, but the sound of an activated smoke detector could be heard from outside of the residence, the department said in a statement.
Firefighters found a space heater had been placed too close to an upholstered chair. The chair was “melting,” and the burning was causing the smoke.
There was no damage to the home and no reported injuries.
“As a reminder, it is important to remember that space heaters require three feet of clearance from combustibles and should always be plugged directly into the wall outlet without the use of an extension cord,” the department said.