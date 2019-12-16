The city of Longview has announced that its compost site will be closed for the rest of the week after a fire broke out Sunday.
City spokesman Shawn Hara said the city does not know the exact cause of the fire. However, he said it is not unusual to have issues with steam, or even fire, within compost piles.
Hara said the compost has to be turned often to prevent high temperatures within the piles.
The site has a high volume of compost as a result of the May 8 storm that caused widespread damage to trees — along with many homes — across Longview, he said.
According to the city's website, the Longview Fire Department responded Sunday to a fire at the site on Swinging Bridge Road. The fire did not harm neighboring property.
While the fire was controlled Sunday, the compost is expected to continue to burn and smoke for an extended period of time. The city said the fire was limited to compost piles in the back area.
Yard waste service will not be affected this week, the city said.