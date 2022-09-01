A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after officials said he approached a deputy fire marshal with a weapon while firefighters were responding to an arson call at a Longview apartment complex.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested after firefighters were forced to use pepper spray on him because of his his lack of cooperation, said Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May. The man will face charges of arson, aggravated assault of a peace officer and resisting arrest, May added.
The Longview Fire Department was dispatched Thursday to a call of someone setting pine straw on fire against a fence at the Longview Square Apartments on Pine Tree Road, May said.
“Our crews responded along with a deputy fire marshal,” May said. “When the deputy fire marshal got here, the subject came at a him with a weapon. The subject dropped the weapon and started walking off and not following commands given by the deputy fire marshal, who then had to use pepper spray before being able to take the subject into custody.”
May noted that no buildings were damaged during the incident.
Longview police officers took the man to the Gregg County Jail, he added.