The Smelley family sat together on a blanket Monday under a blue tent they had set up near The Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
Alaina, 7, and Gunner, 5, had their lips stained blue — likely from a recent snow cone. The family had brought snacks and drinks, and a funnel cake dusted with powdered sugar sat nearby waiting to be eaten.
The family was partaking in their annual tradition of attending the Fireworks and Freedom Celebration at the Longview Convention Complex. Derwood and Kyra Smelley are Longview natives so they’ve become familiar with the event. They’ve attended it “every year for about 30 years,” Kyra Smelley said. Once their children were born, they decided to make it a family tradition and introduce them to the fun.
Every family member had a different aspect of the event they were looking forward to. Alexis, 12, came for the funnel cakes. Gunner was excited for the fireworks. Derwood Smelley was in it for the festival treats, “and of course the fireworks,” he said.
Unlike the Smelley family, Joe Williams and his son Colt had never been to the festival. They decided to attend it after they heard about it on social media and were looking forward to seeing the fireworks show later in the evening, Williams said.
The father and son were armed with an array of festival food — each held a jumbo corndog and a lemonade, while Williams also balanced an order of nachos. They were making their way back to where they parked near the activity center where Williams’ wife and other children were waiting.
The action was inside the gates of the festiva. Vendors sold everything from popcorn and nachos to snow cones and ice cream floats. Bleachers near the back were filled with residents waiting for the music to start and in front of them other residents had set up lawn chairs and blankets closer to the stage. Many attendees used umbrellas and handheld fans to combat the heat that reached near triple digits at points.
Mount Pleasant native Hayden McBride opened the show at 6:30 p.m. to cheers and applause from the crowd. Drake White was set to follow at 8 p.m. and had several fans in the crowd awaiting his performance.
One such fan was Bobbie Haygood, who had come with her husband Kevin and son Jonathan to see White perform. The three were sat in chairs near the stage in anticipation for the show. The family haven’t attended the festival in several years and came from Hallsville for it, Bobbie Haygood said.
“Well it’s Fourth of July, we wanna do something special and celebrate our independence and we love fireworks, it’s a free concert (and) it’s great,” Bobbie Haygood said.
Later in the evening the city’s annual fireworks show was set to take place at 9:30 p.m.