Independence Day was celebrated Saturday in Longview and other East Texas cities with fireworks, food and more festivities.
In May, Longview canceled its annual Fourth of July Fireworks & Freedom Celebration, which included a festival and concert, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fireworks display was initially scrapped because of budget concerns before a local family of restaurateurs donated the funding to keep it going.
Events also were held Saturday in Kilgore and in Uncertain, which put on its annual Floating Independence Day Parade on Caddo Lake.
COVID-19 concerns canceled fireworks events in Gilmer and Henderson.